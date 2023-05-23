Saskatoon police Taser man after he allegedly smashed up vehicles

Saskatoon police say officers used a Taser to subdue a man who was beating vehicles with a blunt weapon on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Street West and Avenue Y North around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was damaging vehicles, a police news release says.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect was acting erratically and not listening to the officers’ commands. They shot him with a Taser and he was arrested without further incident, police said.

He has been charged with threatening to use a weapon to commit an assault, carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with court conditions.

In accordance with its policy, the police service will review the use of the conducted energy weapon.