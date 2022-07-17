Saskatoon police to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Belle Plaine
An officer-involved shooting on Highway 1 on Sunday has left a 27-year-old-man dead.
Moose Jaw Police Service received a report of a man who had a gun and was uttering threats around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.
Officers found the man in a car in the Superstore parking lot in Moose Jaw. He left the parking lot and drove out of the city, travelling east on Highway 1.
Once he pulled over and stopped near Belle Plaine, Moose Jaw Police Service crisis negotiators tried to de-escalate the situation, the release said.
The man pointed a gun at officers around 7 a.m. and did not comply with several commands from the officers, police say. Police fired a gun and injured the man. He received medical assistance but died at the scene, police say.
The RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and SWAT team assisted with the incident.
Moose Jaw Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) to conduct an independent investigation.
As of 5:20 p.m., RCMP reported that all lanes of Highway 1 near Belle Plaine are open.
-
Former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark becomes newest Edmonton OilerThe Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnoutAs of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples ChurchAfter two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissionerThis week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
‘Any gun violence unacceptable’ Tory says after rash of weekend shootingsToronto Mayor John Tory is speaking out after a rash of gun violence in the city over a busy weekend, including one fatal shooting in the heart of the downtown core.
-
B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championshipCanada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shootingA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown SaskatoonThere was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
B.C. community sees 2 coyote attacks in 2 weeksThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating two separate coyote attacks on dog-walkers in Langley Township.