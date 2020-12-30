The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and other agencies plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve.

“Anyone needing to get around after consuming alcohol or drugs is encouraged to use one of many alternate services available, like public transit, ride share companies, taxis and designated driver services while respecting public health requirements,” SPS said in a news release.

SPS will be joined by RCMP, Corman Park Police, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and CP Rail Police.

Volunteers from MADD Canada will also be on hand to thank drivers who choose to drive while sober.

So far in December, 43 drivers have been charged or suspended for impaired driving in Saskatoon, police say.