Saskatoon police use CEW on 'confrontational' suspect

Saskatoon police say they used a conducted energy weapn (CEW) on a “confrontational” suspect believed to be connected to an incident Saturday morning where a man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman.

Police were called to the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road around 7:38 a.m. for a report of a man in a black Dodge Journey pointing a firearm at a woman walking her dog, according to a news release.

Patrol officers were unable to locate the vehicle in the area but had a license plate which helped them find an address of interest.

According to police, officers located the vehicle in the back alley in the 2900 block of Preston Avenue South with two males inside.

Police said the car drove away and a passenger was dropped off several blocks away and was taken into custody.

He was released shortly after as he was not involved in the initial incident on Pendygrasse Road, police said.

Then at 12:41 p.m., officers found the empty vehicle parked behind the residence on Preston Avenue South.

Police said officers knocked on the door and asked to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The man came to the door and immediately became confrontational with officers, according to police.

They said he lifted his shirt and showed that he was wearing a bullet proof vest and had numerous knives tucked into his waist band.

An officer deployed a CEW and the man went to the ground.

Police said a woman inside the residence came out and began pulling out the CEW probes, causing them to be ineffective.

According to police, the man attempted to get up when a second officer deployed a CEW.

The woman tried to remove the CEW probes but was arrested.

Both individuals were taken into custody, according to police.

A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges including evade police, dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited weapon and various other weapons charges. There was also a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault, police said

A 42-year-old woman is charged with obstruction.