Police said during the confrontation, the suspect got a hold of a stun gun and fired it in the direction of an officer, who managed to avoid getting hit in the upper body. (File Photo)

In two separate incidents Saturday, Saskatoon police officers deployed a conductive energy weapon (CEW).

The first incident occurred March 20 at around 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2200 block of 22nd Street West for reports of a woman with a handgun, according to police.

Officers located the woman who was uncooperative with police and a CEW was used, but was ineffective, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken into custody and assessed by paramedics, police said. She’s facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a police officer, police said.

A few hours later at around 10:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of 25th Street West where officers located a man threatening self-harm with a knife, police said.

After refusing to comply with police, an officer used a CEW and took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital, police said.

No charges have been laid and the incident will be reviewed, police said.