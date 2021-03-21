In two separate incidents Saturday, Saskatoon police officers deployed a conductive energy weapon (CEW).

The first incident occurred March 20 at around 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2200 block of 22nd Street West for reports of a woman with a handgun, according to police.

Officers located the woman who was uncooperative with police and a CEW was used, but was ineffective, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken into custody and assessed by paramedics, police said. She’s facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a police officer, police said.

A few hours later at around 10:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of 25th Street West where officers located a man threatening self-harm with a knife, police said.

After refusing to comply with police, an officer used a CEW and took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital, police said.

No charges have been laid and the incident will be reviewed, police said.