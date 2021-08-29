Saskatoon police use stun-gun on man after alleged assault on officer

Saskatoon police used a stun-gun on a 28-year-old man following an alleged assault in the 1200 block of Cumberland Avenue.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 police were called to a business on Cumberland Avenue for reports of a man assaulting another man, police said in a news release.

An arriving officer spotted a suspect matching the description in a nearby alley and when the officer tried to arrest the suspect he became combative and assaulted the officer, police said.

The officer deployed a stun-gun and was able to take the man into custody without further incident, police said. Medavie Health Services attended the scene and checked out the suspect and the officer. Neither needed any medical assistance, police said.

Charges of common assault, assaulting a police officer and breach of probation are pending according to police. The stun-gun deployment will be reviewed in accordance with the Saskatoon Police Service’s policies, according to police.