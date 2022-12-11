Saskatoon police use Taser on man following domestic dispute

A 32-year-old man is in police custody following a domestic dispute at a Saskatoon hotel early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a hotel on the 200 block of Marquis Drive just after midnight on Sunday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Officers said they were initially able to de-escalate the situation, but that the man became “combative” when they tried to take him away.

The police officers on scene subdued the man by giving him an electric shock with their conducted energy weapon because he “refused to comply,” the new release said.

He was cleared at the scene by paramedics and taken to police detention.