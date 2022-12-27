Saskatoon police use Taser on woman armed with knife
CTV News Saskatoon
Rory MacLean
Saskatoon police shot a 20-year-old woman with a Taser on Saturday after someone reported she was trying to break into a residence in the 1600 block of 22nd Street West Saturday.
The police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect and asked her to drop the knife, but she refused, the police said.
The police said the woman moved towards the officers while holding the knife, so they shot her with a Taser and arrested her.
Paramedics assessed her at the scene and she was brought to detention by police, the news release said.
