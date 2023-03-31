iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police want to know where security cameras are


Police in Saskatoon are hoping to create a list of homes and businesses that have security cameras.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says the  program is "aimed at crime prevention and evidence collection."

The program is voluntary and those who register are under no obligation to provide footage to police, SPS said in a news release.

Anyone interested in registering can sign up on the SPS website.

 

 

 

