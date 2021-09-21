Saskatoon police warn of parcel scam after 'multiple reports'

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning of a scam involving parcels and fraudsters posing as border services agents.

According to an SPS news release, the economic crime unit has "received multiple reports" about scammers who are posing as Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) staff.

The scammers contact people and claim a parcel or shipment destined for them was stopped at the border and contains illegal items, SPS said.

They attempt to frighten victims into sending money to avoid legal consequences.

SPS says government agencies or law enforcement will never phone demanding money and will never request payment through cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Police suggest talking things through with friends or family before sending money based on a phone call.