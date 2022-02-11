Saskatoon police warn of scammers who pose as family members in need.

Police in Saskatoon are issuing a warning after receiving reports of a "family emergency scam."

According to police, scammers call potential victims and pose as a family member in need of money for bail or hospital bills.

The scammer convinces the victim to withdraw cash and use a courier company to send the money out of province, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Victims are sometimes directed to a fictitious "authority figure" such as a police officer, lawyer or bail officer.

"The SPS will never make requests of this kind," the news release said.

"If you are faced with a phone call of this nature, we would encourage you to use extreme caution, especially when being asked to send emergency money."

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Victims of fraud are advised to call police at 306-975-8300.