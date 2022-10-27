Saskatoon police warn public about man with firearm

Saskatoon police are warning the public to avoid 35th Street West and Avenue E North after reports of a person firing a gun from a home in the area.

Police were called to the area around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. They heard gunshots when they arrived, according to a police news release.

A large police presence filled the area and the block was cordoned off.

This is a developing story and CTV News will update it when more information becomes available.