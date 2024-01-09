Saskatoon police warn public of grandparent scam

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) economic crime unit is alerting the public about a series of fraudulent activities occurring in Saskatoon.

Police said in recent days they received reports of scammers“actively” targeting victims in Saskatoon through the family/grandparent emergency scam.

The scam involves a potential victim, often an older and/or vulnerable adult, receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency and requiring money – often requested as cash, gift cards or cryptocurrency, a police news release said.

“In some reports of victimization, fraudsters attended to the victim’s residence and defrauded them of several thousand dollars,” police said.

“In others, victims were directed to deposit large sums of money into a Bitcoin ATM for receipt by the fraudsters.”

Police say the fraudsters may also ask the victims to lie to their financial institution because a "non-dissemination order" (gag order) prevents discussing the matter with anyone else to withdraw funds.

If you receive a suspicious phone call police say “always” call family, friends and/or the authority in question directly to verify the information and fact-check the call.

If you suspect a fraud attempt but have not been victimized, police ask that you contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

If you have been a victim of fraud, SPS said it should be reported to police by calling 306-975-8300; in an emergency, 911.