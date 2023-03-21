Saskatoon police will assign 2 new alternative response officers to area around emergency shelter

A one-time, $305,000 grant from the Saskatchewan government will help cover the cost of assigning two new alternative response officers (AROs) to the area around the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre.

"Government is proud to partner with the Saskatoon Police Service to fund these positions, which will enhance public safety and outreach in Saskatoon," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

AROs support police in enforcement activities and present an extra uniformed presence in the community, the release said.

Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper said the AROs will be assigned primarily to the Fairhaven area where the wellness centre is located but will "have some flexibility to move based on what the community is experiencing."

"The provincial funding received will have an immediate impact on public safety, specifically in areas where social programs are provided," Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper said. "The officers have been hired and are already being trained, much of which will be in the community. We are grateful for the provincial support and the additional resources."

AROs are trained at police headquarters in Saskatoon, the government said. The training takes 11 weeks and AROs are under the supervision of a sergeant, according to the release.

The ARO funding agreement will be in place until March 31, 2025, the government said.