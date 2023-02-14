Saskatoon police wrote fewer speeding tickets in 2022

Saskatoon traffic police wrote fewer speeding tickets in 2022, according to data released in advance of this week’s board of police commissioner’s meeting.

Officers recorded 7,709 speed violations last year, down by more than 1,000 from 2021. Cellphone and other distracted driving offences were also down this year, the report said.

Police aren’t crediting Saskatoon’s skilled drivers but lower enforcement numbers for the change.

They say an increase in parades, marches, and protests last year siphoned traffic cops from their regular duties.

They also point to the removal of school zones from around high schools, many of which are located on high-volume roadways, as a driver behind the numbers.

Tragically, fatal collisions were up in 2022. Eight collisions resulted in death last year, compared to five the year before.