Saskatoon polling stations see short wait times as election begins

Wait times at several polling locations around Saskatoon were short early Monday morning as the federal election began.

CTV News observed almost no wait times at Bedford Road Collegiate, Westmount Community School and St. Vincent’s Orthodox Church.

Rob Roy was out at the polls just after 9:30 a.m. - something he says is crucial for all those who are able to do so.

“If you want to build something you want, it is about showing up.”

Roy said the call for the election was unfortunate, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from going to cast their vote.

“This election is a bit of a bad timing, obviously, but nevertheless it got called,” Roy said.

“I hope people do come out and vote and exercise their option. Like I said it is a bit of bad timing, but nevertheless it is the reality. Tell people what you want,” Roy told CTV.

Peter Robertson was also out early to cast his vote.

Robertson said he always votes, but it always hasn’t been for the same party.

“I vote every election and I changed parties this time because I can’t stand any of the leaders,” Robertson said.

Voters must bring a mask and identification with proof of address, and attend their assigned polling station.

Polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m.