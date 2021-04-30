Saskatoon, Prince Albert drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics set to reopen

Saskatoon’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set to reopen on Saturday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. People wanting to access the drive-thru clinic at Prairieland Park are told to enter through St. Henry Avenue.

Saskatoon’s drive-thru clinic was last open on Monday.

According to the SHA, Prince Albert’s drive-thru vaccination clinic at 1 Pine Street will be open Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both clinics are open on a first-come, first-served basis to people 40 years of age and older or meet other eligibility requirements.