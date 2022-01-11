Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford wastewater samples show holiday surge in COVID-19 levels
Saskatoon researchers have observed two consecutive triple-digit increases of coronavirus RNA in the city's wastewater.
Samples at the end of December showed a 177 per cent increase, while samples up to Jan. 2 showed a 172 per cent increase.
"This increase in viral RNA load is indicative of an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks," the researchers said in their Monday update.
Omicron is now the dominant variant of concern in Saskatoon’s wastewater, contributing more than 95 per cent of the overall SARS-CoV-2 viral load.
Prince Albert saw an increase of 6,078 per cent since mid-December, while North Battleford saw an increase of 3,521 per cent.
Saskatchewan's active COVID-19 case count is at an all-time high of 7,750.
