Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services

Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the psychiatrist was reported to them in February 2022 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for fraudulent actions in connection with medical billings.

“Investigation by members of the Economic Crime Section found that a government agency had been defrauded of more than $90,000 after being billed for fraudulent services between September of 2017 and December of 2018,” the release said.

The 65-year-old man turned himself into police on Tuesday, according to an SPS news release. He has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and has been released on conditions.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons regulates doctors in the province.

A representative said the college is conducting an investigation into the professional conduct of the psychiatrist, separate from the criminal charges.

“The matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by our college betters only become public, even when charges are made of unprofessional conduct,” legal counsel for the college told CTV News.

“It will reach its conclusion and if that conclusion is the charges of unprofessional conduct are laid, then that becomes public.”

Police said the doctor will appear in court on August 28.