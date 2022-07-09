Saskatoon pub patrons evacuated after roof catches fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to calls of smoke at Hudsons downtown on 21st Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.
“On arrival, smoke was showing from the roof but no evacuation of occupants had been initiated,” a media release said.
Some of the firefighters began evacuating people from the pub. About 130 people were evacuated to the north side of the street, the release stated.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said the fire was contained to the roof of the building. However smoke did enter the bar through the ventilation system.
It was contained by around 11:31 p.m. The cause of the fire was from tarring performed earlier in the day. Damage was estimated around $25,000.
No one was reported injured in the incident.
Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one ladder truck and the battalion chief were initially dispatched to the call, according to the media release. They were later joined by two more engines.
An investigation found the business did not have working fire alarms. Hudsons was closed and directed to fix their alarms before they could open again.
-
Northern Lights Festival Boreal has Bell Park alive with the sound of musicIt's a big weekend in Sudbury as the Northern Lights Festival Boreal celebrates it's 50th anniversary.
-
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st SlamElena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
-
Two Regina men arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a rifle: Regina policeOfficers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an early morning call Thursday after a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm.
-
Food4Kids Waterloo Region only feeding a third of kids in need due to fundingOne local organization says they're only feeding a third of Waterloo Region children in need due to minimal funding.
-
Thousands of invasive zebra mussels found on barge headed for B.C. waters, province saysThousands of invasive zebra mussels have been removed from a barge that recently arrived in B.C., according to the province.
-
Winnipeg organizations partner on 'Depave Paradise' projectA local youth organization is working to make its space greener through a new partnership.
-
Russia raising 'true hell,' Ukrainian governor saysRussian forces are managing to 'raise true hell' in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland despite reports claiming they were taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday, while another Ukrainian official urged people in Russian-occupied southern areas to evacuate quickly 'by all possible means' ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outageOn Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a province-wide outage.
-
Windsor police issue 946 speeding violations and warnings issued since launch of anti-noise campaignWindsor police say officers have issued 946 violations and warnings for speeding since the launch of their noise campaign two months ago.