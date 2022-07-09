Saskatoon pub patrons evacuated after roof catches fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to calls of smoke at Hudsons downtown on 21st Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.

“On arrival, smoke was showing from the roof but no evacuation of occupants had been initiated,” a media release said.

Some of the firefighters began evacuating people from the pub. About 130 people were evacuated to the north side of the street, the release stated.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the fire was contained to the roof of the building. However smoke did enter the bar through the ventilation system.

It was contained by around 11:31 p.m. The cause of the fire was from tarring performed earlier in the day. Damage was estimated around $25,000.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one ladder truck and the battalion chief were initially dispatched to the call, according to the media release. They were later joined by two more engines.

An investigation found the business did not have working fire alarms. Hudsons was closed and directed to fix their alarms before they could open again.