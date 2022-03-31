Saskatoon pub sees 70% drop in applications for summer openings

Two Saskatoon businesses are beginning to hire for the busy summer season.

O'Shea's Irish Pub part-owner Daniel Ford Beavis says some establishments had trouble staffing over the past two years due to safety concerns and federal financial assistance.

"We haven't had some of the struggle people have had but our pool to draw from has definitely been smaller than it has in the past."

Beavis says the restaurant noticed a roughly 70 per cent drop in resumes for openings the past two patio seasons.

The restaurant is trying to gear up for summer and hire 35 servers, bartenders and kitchen staff.

"I think we'll see a pretty good surge of people who want to just get back to work," said Beavis.

Riverside Country Club began weeks ago trying to fill roughly 55 openings for restaurant staff, golf shop employees and other staff.

"We've been very, very impressed with the quality of the individuals who have come out," said executive director Robert Klombies.

He's hopeful the course will be fully staffed for its weather-dependent opening in mid-April.