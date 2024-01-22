Saskatoon Public Library CEO steps down

Carol Cooley has resigned as Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) director of libraries & CEO.

In a news release, the SPL board said it received Cooley's resignation and that it appreciates her "many contributions" during her time as director of libraries and CEO.

The board appointed Beth Côté as interim director of libraries and CEO. Côté has been the director of public services at SPL since 2016.

"The board and I remain committed to excellent community-inspired library services. We have full confidence in the interim CEO and SPL leadership team and employees to maintain operations through this period," SPL’s Board Chair Jim Siemens, said.

SPL said its new downtown central library project remains a top priority for the board and the work to align the design to the construction budget has begun.

“Construction will start in the summer of 2024, with a projected opening in 2027,” the SPL news release said.

Last week, the library announced it had awarded a $17 million contract to Ledcor Construction Limited for construction management services for the project.

The project was put on pause in September after bids for the project came in significantly over budget.

The anticipated $134 million library will be funded through SPL's own reserve funds, land sale proceeds, donations and $67.5 million in borrowing, according to SPL

According to SPL, the board will commence a "comprehensive" CEO recruitment process immediately.