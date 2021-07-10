Saskatoon Public Library to ease COVID-19 restrictions at all locations

As of Monday, Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) will be removing face mask requirements and capacity limits at all its locations.

While the facemask restriction will be lifted, people are still encouraged to wear them and masks will still be worn by employees, SPL said in a news release.

The library says there will also be no more time limits on visits and the amount of public computers will return to pre pandemic numbers. Food and drink will also be allowed again.

“We’re excited to be moving forward in a positive way, and we would like to thank the community for their support and patience over the past 16 months” said Carol Cooley, CEO of SPL.

However, some restrictions will still remain in place, including drop-in Local History service, room bookings and the suspension of indoor in-person programming.

SPL says it expects to lift all restrictions and to move to the final state of its reopening plan on September 7.

The date is subject to change based on government protocols and the state of COVID-19 in Saskatoon.