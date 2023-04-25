Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead

In a letter to parents and caregivers, Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.

"In recent years, we have communicated that chronic underfunding of education has led to significant reductions in our organization," says the letter signed by Saskatoon Public Schools board chair Colleen MacPherson and director of education Shane Skjerven.

"On March 22, the provincial government released its 2023-24 budget. Talk of a significant surplus in the province led to high hopes for an adequate education grant," the letter says.

"This was not the case, and we will consequently be forced to make some very difficult decisions in the coming weeks."

The division said a "less than one per cent increase" in funding is "well short of what is needed to even maintain the status quo."

A 2.5 per cent increase in school funding touted by the government works out to less because the figure included money already distributed to the divisions, according to the division.

The government earmarked $256 million for the school division in its 2023-24 budget.

In the letter emailed on Monday, one area of particular concern noted by the division is its funding to support students with intensive needs where there was a shortfall of $10.5 million in 2021-22.

The budget line funds staff such as educational assistants, special education classroom teachers, speech-language pathologists, school counsellors, nutrition workers and English as an additional language staff, according to the division.

"The current funding model does not come close to meeting this critical need," the letter says.

The school division also said the exclusion of major or minor capital projects from the budget will also lead to challenges.

"This is a significant issue given the overcrowding in several schools in the northeast part of the city. "

In the letter, the school division takes the unusual step of asking parents and caregivers to contact their MLA.

"We need your help. Make your voice heard," the letter says.

Following the announcement of the the 2023-24 budget in March, education minister Dustin Duncan said money for growing enrollment at Saskatchewan's schools was "in the budget."

"Certainly wanted to make sure we were funding the enrollment increases that we have seen last year and this year as well," Duncan said.

He also said the province had provided "additional dollars for inflation."

"School divisions now have over $2 billion in operating for the first time ever," Duncan said.

"We're looking forward to seeing what they do with their budgets now," he said shortly after the budget was announced.

Last week, Duncan said he’s aware of enrolment surges in the province's schools over the past two years.

“Are we going to continue to see school divisions see more students all throughout the school year? If that’s the case, then maybe we do have to look at the way that we adjust and reconcile enrolment,” Duncan said.

“I’m certainly willing to have a conversation with the school divisions to see if there is a different process that we need to ensure that funding is really in line where with enrolment growth is," he said.