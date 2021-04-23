Saskatoon Public Schools asking families, staff for ideas to balance $8M deficit

Saskatoon Public Schools says it faces a budget deficit of $8 million despite a 2.3 per cent funding increase from the province

The $4.6 million funding increase will only cover the provincially-negotiated salary increase for teaching staff, Board Chair Colleen MacPherson said.

It won’t cover salary increases for other support staff, inflationary costs for operational expenses, and the rising complexity and volume of student needs.

“Our utility bills are going up, our insurance premiums are going up, it costs more to transport students, and the additional pressure is the growing number of students in our division that require specialized supports and services for learning.”

The division has until the end of June to submit a balanced budget to the Ministry of Education. It’s looking for areas where it can make cuts.

“We'll be looking at everything,” MacPherson said. “Our administrative team is going through that process now, going through our budget line by line, and thinking about where we can find efficiencies, and I'm sure they'll occur across our operation.”

MacPherson says the division will soon contact the ministry to talk about funding to support students in the division who have complex and particular learning and medical needs.

“We currently spend about $11 million on support for learning that we receive no funding for, and we believe there is an anomaly in the funding formula that the ministry uses to distribute these funds,” she said. “We hope to begin a discussion about that particular situation.”

The division is inviting school families and staff members to share ideas when it comes to reductions across the division.

“We asked them just to think about what they value at Saskatoon Public Schools, and what we need to consider as we look at the various options for balancing our budget issue,” said MacPherson.

In a statement to CTV News, the ministry said it is confident the division “will make decisions within their allocated budget to meet local priorities and address the needs of their students and staff.”

It says the budget announced earlier this month allocates the highest school operating investment Saskatchewan has ever seen, with $1.96 billion going to the province’s 27 school divisions, an increase of $19.2 million.

But Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation President Patrick Maze said government funding for education has failed to keep up with inflation and rising costs, as well as proper classroom resources.

“We know that our members are at their best when they have a full complement of supports and services, and that includes things like educational psychologists and speech language pathologists, teacher librarians, all of which are getting cut.”

Maze says that resulted in many students not participating in online learning, which, combined with transitions between in-person and online learning for this school year, means there are deficits and gaps in student learning.

“That's going to require extra staff, extra investment in education. We're not going to be able to do it on a shoestring budget or a reduced budget, from what we've experienced this year.”

Maze says it’s important to get public guidance, but is concerned about how information and feedback could be processed.

“I would hate for it to turn into a situation of majority rules, and those students who don't have a strong voice for them in education end up receiving a diminished education when they're already seeing inequities.”