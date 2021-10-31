Saskatoon Public Schools holding open houses for new central school designs

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) is asking for the public’s feedback on two preliminary design options for a new city centre school.

The school division is inviting members of the public to three open houses next week to provide feedback on the school designs developed following consultations with students, staff, stakeholders and an Elders and Traditional Knowledge Keepers advisory group, SPS said in a news release.

The two designs offer different options for the school’s layout and exterior spaces as well as the school’s position on the land, SPS said.

The public is invited to attend one of the following public open houses:

King George School – Tuesday, Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hill School – Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Princess Alexandra School – Thursday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

A new central school in Saskatoon is expected to bring together the school communities of King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra schools.

Earlier this year the Board of Education chose the current site of Princess Alexandra in Riversdale as the location for the new school. Other locations such as Optimist Park were considered for this project.

The designs are also available for viewing on the SPS website.