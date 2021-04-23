Saskatoon Public Schools says its facing $8 million deficit heading into the next academic year.

Saskatoon Public Schools have announced they are facing a budget deficit of $8 million, despite a 2.3 per cent increase in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a media release, Saskatoon Public School Division board chair Colleen MacPherson said the increase, which translates to $4.6 million, will fall well short of what is needed to maintain the status quo.

The funding increase will only cover the provincially negotiated salary increase for teaching staff, the release said, and won’t cover salary increases for other support staff, inflationary costs for operational expenses, and the rising complexity and volume of student needs.

“Clearly, we need a better response from government and more funding to education,” said president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation Patrick Maze.

“We know that our members are at their best when they have a full complement of supports and services, and that includes things like educational psychologists and speech language pathologists, teacher librarians, all of which are getting cut.”

Maze said government funding for education has failed to keep up with inflation and rising costs, as well as proper classroom resources.

“Unfortunately our population seems to have bought into a low tax environment, and that not paying taxes and reducing taxes is a good thing,” he said. “Well when we need services like hospitals, services like public schools, then we end up really paying the price.”

In 2020 when schools closed because of the pandemic, the province introduced a provision that meant every student would pass, even if they were flunking, and students’ marks would not go down for the rest of the school year.

Maze said that resulted in many students not participating in online learning, which, combined with transitions between in-person and online learning for this school year, means there are deficits and gaps in student learning.

“That's going to require extra staff, extra investment in education,” he said.

“We're not going to be able to do it on a shoestring budget or a reduced budget, from what we've experienced this year.”

The city's public school division is inviting school families and staff members to share ideas when it comes to reductions across the division.

Maze said it’s important to get public guidance, but is concerned about how information and feedback could be processed.

“It shouldn't just be the majority wins, because we know that in some cases due to extreme inequities, that some student's education costs a bit more and others can cost a bit less,” he said.

“I would hate for it to turn into a situation of majority rules, and those students who don't have a strong voice for them in education end up receiving a diminished education when they're already seeing inequities.”

--This is a developing story. More details to come.