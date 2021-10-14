Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive Canadian city in which to rent
A new report lists Saskatoon as the 19th most expensive city for rental units in Canada.
The average price of a one bedroom apartment costs $940 in Saskatoon, while the cost of a two bedroom is $1,080.
The Canadian National Rent Report also revealed the price of one bedroom units falling 1.1 per cent, while two bedroom units rose 2.9 per cent.
Regina is ranked 21st on the list, tied with Quebec, with the average price of a one bedroom apartment sitting at $900.
Vancouver is ranked highest on the list with the average cost of a one bedroom apartment going for $2,130. Toronto and Barrie were second and third.
The report by Zumper analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings in the last month to examine the average rent prices across the 23 largest cities in Canada.
