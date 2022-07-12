Saskatoon RCMP find body of man missing since canoe capsized

Saskatoon RCMP have found the body of a missing 51-year-old man who went missing after a canoe capsized in the Bradwell Reservoir.

Police have been searching for the man after the July 7 incident that also left a 5-year-old child dead.

The child was found shortly after the canoe tipped over. He was rushed to hospital by STARS, but was declared dead after arrival.

The man's body was located around 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, according to a media release.

Allan Fire Department, Allan Search and Rescue and Saskatoon police air services were involved in the investigation.

The Bradwell Reservoir is located about 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.