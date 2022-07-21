Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blaze

A blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says.

At 6:01 p.m., Wednesday, SFD received a report of a deep fryer on fire at the restaurant, according to a news release.

When they arrived, the occupants were leaving.

Crews found the flaming fryer and used a special extinguisher designed for grease fires to put it out.

The natural gas service was shut off for scene safety and SaskEnergy inspected the utility service in the event it was damaged. The fire was brought under control at 6:17 p.m.

The fire investigator determined that the fire started in a deep fryer vent due to a lack of cleaning of the commercial cooking equipment, SFD said. The special suppression system did not activate and failed to discharge the extinguishing product on the fire.

SFD said the fire alarm did not activate and was not activated to provide early warning to occupants and employees. No one was hurt.

A sign on the door of the Red Lobster in that block says the restaurant closed due to repairs.

SFD has closed the restaurant until the cooking equipment, fire alarm system and suppression system have been repaired, maintained and tested as being operational.

Emergency procedures will be required to be reviewed by the SFD in accordance with the National Fire Code of Canada.

An SFD fire inspector will follow up prior to the reopening of the restaurant to ensure all deficiencies have been rectified.