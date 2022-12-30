Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
A news release from the city cautions residents that parking restriction signage will not necessarily be posted in advance of grading. Residents are encouraged to check the city’s website for updates and to notify friends, family and neighbours as updates are made available.
“If possible, residents are encouraged to move vehicles parked on the street prior to grading crews arriving,” the news release said. “The city recognizes some vehicles are stuck therefore vehicles left parked on the street will not be ticketed or towed.”
Crews will work around vehicles not moved off the street.
The work is expected to take about six days to complete, covering about 2,400 kilometres of roadway, the city says.
The city says its main priority is to make streets accessible. Workers will grade the streets and pile the snow into nearby parking lanes, boulevards and medians until it can be collected and hauled to storage sites.
The removal of these piles could several weeks, according to the news release. The city asks residents to refrain from pushing or blowing snow from sidewalks or driveways onto the street.
Here are the first neighbourhoods to be graded:
Aspen Ridge
Holliston
Avalon
Lawson Heights
Brevoort Park
Lawson Heights Suburban Centre
Briarwood
Meadowgreen
City Park Avenues
Montgomery Place
City Park Streets
Nutana Suburban Centre
College Park East
Parkridge
Dundonald
Pleasant Hill
Eastview
River Heights
Evergreen
Rosewood
Fairhaven
Stonebridge
Hampton Village
The Willows
Haultain
Wildwood