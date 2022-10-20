Saskatoon Remai Modern admission to be 'by donation'

Starting Saturday, admission to Remai Modern will be by donation on all open days following a financial gift from the Frank and Ellen Remai foundation.

The $10 million donation will allow the modern art museum to offer admission by donation for the next 20 years, according to Remai Modern.

“We have a gem in our city, we should all wear that with a lot of pride, I know that I am extremely proud,” said Ellen Remai. “My gift — by-donation admission to the museum — reaffirms my relationship and my long term commitment to Remai Modern.”

Following feedback from hundreds of people and organizations, the board found that there were barriers to visiting Remai Modern, including charging admission.

“When the board developed the strategic plan and access became a priority, we started a conversation about what that might look like for the community and what steps we might take to make sure everyone has equal access to this phenomenal museum,” said Aileen Burns, co-CEO and executive director of Remai Modern. “And Mrs. Remai came on that journey in a huge way.”

The move follows a similar changes to “pay what you can” models in other galleries across the country, says Johan Lundh, Co-CEO and executive director.

“The art gallery in Ontario made it free for under-25, and Vancouver Art Gallery is going in that direction too, so we are happy that we can be part of that wave which seems to be a wave of increased access in Canada, but also globally,” Lundh told CTV News.

The recommended donation will be $10, however visitors are welcome to donate any amount, the museum said in a news release.

The Frank and Ellen Remai foundation wil continue to match eligible donations and memberships.

Admission will continue to be free for anyone under 18.