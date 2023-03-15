Saskatoon rent increases by over 15% year-over-year, survey says
Average rent prices in Saskatoon have increased over 15 per cent since last year, a recent survey found.
Online rental listing website Zumper said prices for a one-bedroom in the city have gone up by two per cent since last month and 15.6 per cent year-over-year. The average cost for a one-bedroom is $1040, the survey said.
Costs for a two-bedroom in Saskatoon have gone up 5.8 per cent since last month and 15.5 per cent since last year, according to Zumper. The average cost for a two-bedroom in the city is $1,270.
Zumper said that rent prices across Canada have gone up with no city seeing a year-over-year decline.
Saskatoon remains the 22nd most expensive rental market in the country, according to the survey.
The Zumper Canadian Rent Report looks at active listings across Canada to determine median rents in 23 metro areas, the website said.
