Saskatoon rental prices drop, recent survey shows

There has been a 75 per cent increase in rental prices across the country, according to Zumper.

Over 60 per cent had double-digit year-over-year rent hikes.

However, Saskatoon saw a one per cent drop in month-over-month rentals. The city is ranked the 21st most expensive rental market in Canada.

A one-bedroom in Saskatoon averages $990, while a two-bedroom is $1,140.

Saskatoon’s rental rates are higher than three other Canadian cities: Regina, Edmonton and St. John’s.

Topping the list are Vancouver, Toronto, and Burnaby.

The average price for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is $2,240. A two-bedroom in that city is around $3,300.

Although Saskatoon’s rental prices are low compared to most other markets, the city has seen a 6.5 per cent increase year-over-year, according to Zumper.