Saskatoon renters charged over $6,000 after leaving unit in 'appalling condition'

Tenants of a Saskatoon rental unit were ordered to pay the property owners over $6,000 for damages that included removing carpet that had “fecal matter and urine” ingrained.

According to the court document, Trista Gartner and Adam Gartner filed for $9,393.20 against former tenants Gerri Sutherland, Lacey Sutherland, and Nathanial Sutherland.

The property is located at 403 26th Street West. The Sutherlands started to live there on November 1, 2021 until August 2, 2022. The tenants left without giving proper notice, the court record said.

“The evidence of the landlords is that upon inspecting the unit after the Tenants vacated, it was in appalling condition. Rotting food and other junk were everywhere, the walls were heavily damaged, the home had evidently been smoked in, and fecal matter and urine were ingrained in the carpets,” hearing officer Randall King wrote in the court document.

King noted the landlords submitted photos as evidence of the condition of the property.

The Gartners were awarded rent arrears of $79.89, $357.50 for cleaning, $3,500 for the removal and sanitizing of the unit, junk removal for $483, $135 for backyard cleanup and unpaid utilities of $307.81.

King also allowed $3,500 for floor repairs and repainting.

“The Landlords have proven on a balance of probabilities damages in the amount of $8,363.20. When the security deposit of $1,800.00 and a payment of $500.00 toward the damages by the Tenants are deducted, the amount to be awarded is $6,063.20,” King wrote.

The hearing was held in Regina on December 16.