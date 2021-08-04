Saskatoon researcher part of national oral health study

An upcoming University of Saskatchewan-led study will create a snapshot into the oral health of Canadians.

The two-year, 3.3 million study will rely on saliva samples from 7,000 Canadians from 17 different areas, according to Dr. Walter Siqueira, a professor and associate dean academic in the College of Dentistry.

The study will test the hypothesis that the advanced technology used in dentistry today isn’t correlated better oral health among Canadians, he said.

It will also look the connection between socio-economic issues and dental health. Tooth decay and gum disease are two of the most common and damaging oral health issues, Siqueira said.

Those are the most common dental concerns for Indigenous people. The study is to also gain some insight to help Indigenous people based on factors such as access to care.

The study was delayed this year because of COVID-19 and the inability to see participants in person.

It’s expected to start in 2022 with findings released in late 2023 or 2024.