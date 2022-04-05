Saskatoon researchers work on 'roadmap' for virtual health care

University of Saskatchewan (U of S) researchers are working to develop a strategy for delivering remote health services.

“This project will provide a roadmap for its implementation in the province and bring Saskatchewan to the forefront on the use of this technology,” principal investigator Dr. Ivar Mendez said in a news release.

The team has received $150,000 from the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation.

According to the U of S, Saskatchewan continues to see a growing need for virtual care services.

The U of S says virtual care will increase health system capacity, reduce cost, and respond to the needs of urban and rural populations.

“The pandemic has driven an increased need for patients across the province to be able to connect with their care providers in new ways," Vice-President Research Baljit Singh said in the release.