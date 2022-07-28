Saskatoon residents can apply for money to help with June flood damage

The province has approved the City of Saskatoon's application to be designated as an eligible assistance area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.

That means Saskatoon residents who experienced flooding and property damage as a result of the heavy rain on June 20 can now apply to the province for financial help, the city said in a news release.

On that date, a thunderstorm dropped 45 mm to 75 mm of rain on the east and southeast parts of the city in just one hour.

The disaster assistance program covers uninsurable damage to properties caused by severe weather events.

Information packages are available for pick up at city hall and are available online.

Claims must be submitted by Dec. 20 and all repair work must be completed by June 20, 2023.