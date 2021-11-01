Saskatoon residents could see 40-foot flames as SaskEnergy conducts maintenance
SaskEnergy says it will conduct a controlled natural gas flare at its Saskatoon Town Boarder Station #2 on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Residents and drivers in the area may see a 40-foot flame being emitted from the flare stack temporarily attached to SaskEnergy’s infrastructure adjacent to the Avalon Park on Glasgow Street and Circle Drive South.
The flare is necessary to perform maintenance work on the natural gas line system in the area, according to a news release.
During this process, natural gas will be released from the gas line in a controlled burn called a flare.
While the gas line will be isolated from the remainder of the system, flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the line before and during the scheduled work.
Flaring is an industry standard procedure when natural gas needs to be released from a gas line, SaskEnergy says.
Natural gas service to the area will not be affected during this process.
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.