Saskatoon residents could see 40-foot flames as SaskEnergy conducts maintenance

SaskEnergy says it will conduct a controlled natural gas flare at its Saskatoon Town Boarder Station #2 on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Residents and drivers in the area may see a 40-foot flame being emitted from the flare stack temporarily attached to SaskEnergy’s infrastructure adjacent to the Avalon Park on Glasgow Street and Circle Drive South.

The flare is necessary to perform maintenance work on the natural gas line system in the area, according to a news release.

During this process, natural gas will be released from the gas line in a controlled burn called a flare.

While the gas line will be isolated from the remainder of the system, flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the line before and during the scheduled work.

Flaring is an industry standard procedure when natural gas needs to be released from a gas line, SaskEnergy says.

Natural gas service to the area will not be affected during this process.