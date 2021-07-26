Saskatoon restaurant struggles to find staff in post-COVID-19 industry

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one Saskatoon restaurant is seeing more customers – but fewer staff.

“We’re trying to get applications in, putting out feelers for jobs and that. It’s really difficult to find employees who have experience,” said Gary Baba, co-owner of Wendel Clark’s Classic Grill and Bar.

Baba said some of his employees found work in other fields during the pandemic and he feels this may have been common across the industry.

“The pandemic put a damper on a lot of stuff and it kind of slowed everything down, and people maybe went a different way and found different jobs.

“I know a couple of our employees, that were senior employees, found different jobs outside of the field of restaurants and bars.”

He feels many former staff might be waiting on government cheques or are just done with the industry.

“I think a lot of it deals with the government keeping the CERB. That went for a long time, the unemployment. People are still probably catching unemployment and it’s really affected everybody,” Baba said.

“A lot of the people that we have talked to have said they are getting out of the business now, they’ve done it for so many years, that’s what I’ve noticed too. They are just going their different ways.”