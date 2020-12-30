Carmen Hamm says it’s fun to have a busy, bustling feeling at the end of the holiday season.

Hamm is co-owner of Taste Hospitality Group which oversees a few restaurants in Saskatoon including Una Pizza and Wine, Picaro Cocktails and Tacos and Cohen’s Beer Republic.

“At Una, we do a four-course dinner every year. Now is our fifth year that were doing it. At Cohen’s, we have an event called Friends-mas. We’re partnering with Nokomis and doing a four-course dinner that’s paired with beer from Nokomis.”

Picaro has been booked out for private function but is still offering takeout.

Meanwhile, Wendel Clark's Classic Grill and Bar is still welcoming guests for a day filled with sporting events.

“The big game always on World Juniors is New Year's Eve. Canada plays Finland, this year and it’s (for) first place in their division,” said part-owner Gary Baba.

The game is on TSN at 5 p.m.

“Got lots of room, going to be putting (the game on) both sides of the restaurant, have the game on, on both sides, have lots of room for people to come and watch,” said Baba.

Cameco-Meewasin skating rink @Nutrien Plaza is an option for those wanting to get outside.

It’s open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and organizers will be handing out prizes every hour to help ring in 2021.