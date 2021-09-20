In tight race, Conservative Brad Redekopp wins Saskatoon battleground riding

Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared that the Liberals have won the 2021 federal election with a minority government.

However, the Liberals did not extend that success into Saskatchewan.

As of 11 p.m., the only close riding was Saskatoon West, where Conservative candidate Brad Redekopp, with 8,044 votes, took a 640-vote lead over the NDP’s Robert Doucette with about 86 per cent of polls reporting.

However, before midnight the CTV News' Decision Desk declared Redekopp the winner in the riding.

Saskatoon-West total votes- (99.4 per cent of polls reporting)

CON Brad Redekopp – 14,610

NDP Robert Doucette – 12,114

LIB Ruben Rajakumar – 2,580

PPC Kevin Boychuk – 2,013

GRN Dave Greenfield - 341

In the riding of Saskatoon-Grasswood, Conservative Party incumbent Kevin Waugh won his third straight election, collecting more than 50 per cent of the votes.

“We're very happy with the win,” said Waugh on Monday night. “This one is sweet because there was a lot of talk about another party, the PPC, rising in the province, and they were no factor whatsoever. Zero in Grasswood.”

Saskatoon-Grasswood total votes – (97.4 per cent of polls reporting)

CON Kevin Waugh – 20,581

NDP Kyla Kitzul – 12,120

LIB Rokhan Sarwar – 5,586

PPC Mark Friesen – 1,973

GRN Gillian Walker – 494

And in the riding of Saskatoon-University, Conservative Party incumbent Corey Tochor won his second straight election.

“I'm ecstatic to have the trust of Saskatoon-University, once again, to represent them in Parliament,” said Tochor. “We're very excited for tomorrow--we can get back to work, because there is obviously more work to be done to hold this government, this unethical government, to account.”

Saskatoon-University total votes – (99.4 per cent of polls reporting)