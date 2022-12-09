Saskatoon rush-hour rollover leaves two with minor injuries

A rollover that led to a traffic snarl Thursday afternoon left two people with minor injuries, according to police.

Police were called to the rollover on Circle Drive East between Attridge Drive and 108th Street around 4:30 p.m., according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle on their own, SPS said in a news release. There was also a passenger in the vehicle.

The pair were medically assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services, police said.

The rollover led to traffic restrictions on Circle Drive with southbound traffic reduced to one lane.