Saskatoon's apparent lucky streak continues with $1M lotto win
Someone else has just become a millionaire thanks to a win in Saskatoon.
According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the city won the guaranteed prize draw on Wednesday.
Meaning, while the ticket didn't match the winning numbers, the fact it was randomly selected makes it worth $1 million.
The winner's name has not yet been released. Lotto prizes must be claimed within one year of the draw date according to WCLC rules.
Last week a $2 million Western 649 ticket won the hard way by matching all six winning numbers
The wins come less than a month after a staggering $55 million dollar Lotto Max win in the city.
Adding to the apparent hot streak in the city, a Regina man netted a $1.5 million jackpot at Dakota Dunes Casino.
He may be on a hot streak of his own, it's the second significant jackpot he's hit this year.
