Police closed the Broadway Bridge to traffic in both directions Wednesday morning due to a crash that sent two people to hospital.

A car slammed into a street lamp at the top of the bridge after a police chase that began near the intersection of 17th Street West and Avenue N South, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers first observed the "suspicious" vehicle and, after checking, found that the registered owner of the car had outstanding criminal code warrants, SPS said in a news release.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the car headed toward downtown and up the Broadway Bridge, SPS said.

Officers put down stop sticks near Saskatchewan Crescent. The car struck the light pole trying to avoid them, SPS said.

According to Saskatoon Fire Department, a call came in from SPS at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday reporting the single-vehicle crash at top of the bridge.

After arriving, crews first stabilized and de-ergized the car in preparation to extract the two people, the department said.

Cutting tools were used to remove metal and hard plastic from around the driver while paramedics treated the driver inside and removed the passenger, the department said.

The patients, aged 26 and 33, were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police

Saskatoon Light and Power workers were also on scene to ensure there were no electrical hazards to first responders.

Around 8:30 a.m, a work crew could be seen lifting the street lamp off the car.

--