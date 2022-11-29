Saskatoon's E.D. Feehan Catholic High School students volunteering throughout the community

Hundreds of students from E.D. Feehan Catholic School were volunteering in the community as part of its Focus on the Family program.

Grade 12 student Trinity Rogers helped out at the White Buffalo Lodge organizing skates.

“It was a lot of fun. Honestly, didn’t expect it be that much fun but it is really was. It’s nice to help and see,” Trinity said.

She was one of several students who helped repair and put away skates at the centre’s skate shop.

“In the Christmas time it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle, so it’s nice to just give back.”

In total, the school's students volunteered over 1,500 hours on Tuesday morning. Over at the Mennonite Central Committee, students were helping make quilts and relief kits for countries in need, which included Ukraine.

“I think this is important because there are many other people in the world who need help,” Grade 11 student Sam Bangcong.

“It’s really great to give back to the community, I feel like I want to be doing this more often, I feel like I should be doing this more often,” said Grade 10 Josh Lunar.

Students from E.D Feehan helped out at over 15 different locations throughout the city, including taking children in E.D Feehan’s daycare to the Festival of Trees, playing bingo with seniors and making Christmas cards.

“It's important for us to instill those values of volunteerism and giving back and serving others,” said E.D Feehan Catholic School.

The school concluded the day with a guest speaker talking about truth and reconciliation and students sharing their experiences volunteering.