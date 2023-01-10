Saskatoon’s Enchanted Forest has ‘one of the best’ attendance years

The 24th annual BHP Enchanted Forest in Saskatoon brought 76,000 visitors from around Saskatchewan.

While it was not the largest number of people to attend, organizers said it was “one of the best.”

In 2020-2021, 91,995 people visited the Forest, which was the largest number on record. The second largest attendance record was the 2018-2019 season, with 80,520 visitors.

According to a news release, the attraction is a major draw during the holidays.

“The return of the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Light Walk at the beginning of the show for one night also proved to be a big draw after an absence of two years,” the news release said.

The Enchanted Forest first began in 1999 with 24 light displays.

Organizers said they were still calculating the financials for this year but money raised will go to support the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation.

In the first 23 years of its operations, the Forest raised over $5 million for the charities.