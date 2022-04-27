Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
Demolition of what was once known as the Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was expected to start Wednesday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
The fire department says the move is out of concern for public safety, citing several structural issues dating back to 2002.
In recent years, the fire department said one of its members almost fell through a hole on the main floor. In a separate instance, someone reported falling bricks from the building's exterior almost hitting a cyclist.
The hotel is believed to contain historical items but the assistant fire chief says the building is not on the Saskatoon Registry of Historic Places and is too unsafe to allow to stand.
