Saskatoon's Friendship Inn begins Fill the Plate campaign on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday marked the kickoff to the Friendship Inn’s Fill the Plate campaign, with Nutrien as their partner for the ninth year.
“We have such a supportive community, we're so thankful,” said Friendship Inn executive director Sandra Kary.
“Especially in these times when we're all coping with pandemic concerns, the community's really been supportive to be mindful of those that are less fortunate.”
Many children, youth, adults, and depend on the Friendship Inn as a place to eat. On average, Kay says, the Friendship Inn serves as many as 1,000 meals a day.
The campaign raises funds to cover operating costs, which are around $6,000 a day.
Nutrien will be matching donations up to $100,000 during the campaign.
“We want to come and help out where we can,” said Nutrien CEO of potash Ken Seitz, who was among several members of the company to volunteer at the Friendship Inn Tuesday morning.
“It's a bit of a humbling event,” he said.
“I'm actually really enjoying it. Connecting with people in our community who are hungry and coming here for a wholesome meal.”
The Fill the Plate campaign will run through December.
-
Maritime provinces testing some travellers for COVID-19 Omicron variantOn Friday, federal counterparts notified Maritime officials of travellers who had already arrived in the region over the past 14 days from countries in southern Africa flagged by Ottawa – a list of nations that has grown as of Monday.
-
Phase one of the Calgary to Canmore Trail unveiledPlans are in the works for a 36 kilometre trail stretching west from Calgary to Cochrane. A large portion of the trail is already complete and needs an additional 16 kilometres to be built.
-
Fatal shooting victim identified by Calgary policeCalgary police have identified the victim in a recent shooting death in the southeast as a man who recently moved to the city from Edmonton.
-
Via Rail unveils new fleet of trains for Windsor-Quebec City corridorVia Rail previewed the first of 32 new Siemens trains on Tuesday at their Tremblay Road station in Ottawa.
-
'There were so many things she did for the community': Local teen honours motherMckenna Smith is following in her mother’s footsteps.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.