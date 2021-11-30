Saskatoon's Friendship Inn begins Fill the Plate campaign on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday marked the kickoff to the Friendship Inn’s Fill the Plate campaign, with Nutrien as their partner for the ninth year.

“We have such a supportive community, we're so thankful,” said Friendship Inn executive director Sandra Kary.

“Especially in these times when we're all coping with pandemic concerns, the community's really been supportive to be mindful of those that are less fortunate.”

Many children, youth, adults, and depend on the Friendship Inn as a place to eat. On average, Kay says, the Friendship Inn serves as many as 1,000 meals a day.

The campaign raises funds to cover operating costs, which are around $6,000 a day.

Nutrien will be matching donations up to $100,000 during the campaign.

“We want to come and help out where we can,” said Nutrien CEO of potash Ken Seitz, who was among several members of the company to volunteer at the Friendship Inn Tuesday morning.

“It's a bit of a humbling event,” he said.

“I'm actually really enjoying it. Connecting with people in our community who are hungry and coming here for a wholesome meal.”

The Fill the Plate campaign will run through December.