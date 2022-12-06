Saskatoon's housing inventory lowest in 10 years
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
SRA said that sales activity in the city has seen a 15 per cent year-to-date decline.
“Much of the decline in sales continues to be driven by a pullback in detached sales,” the SRA said in its monthly update on sales trends.
However, sale levels still remain higher than pre-pandemic and 10-year averages.
The benchmark price in Saskatoon for November was $367,800, which is about three per cent higher than last year, according to the SRA.
Provincially, housing sales have dropped by 32 per cent over last year’s record high, the SRA said.
“Higher lending rates and inflationary pressures are impacting housing demand across the country,” SRA CEO Chris Guérette said in the update..
“That said, our market remains resilient, and the biggest concern is a lack of supply in homes priced below $500,000. It’s increasingly clear that the lack of supply is in the more affordable segment of our continuum.”
Guérette said there are signs that the provincial real estate market could fare better than many markets across Canada.
-
Pricey parcels: Canada Post fuel surcharges surgeAnyone looking to send packages this holiday season might want to prepare themselves for the price amid a surge in fuel surcharges for domestic parcels.
-
Calgary police say missing teen not dressed for cold weatherCalgary police are working to locate a teenage girl missing since Sunday night.
-
Bears break into Nanaimo home, leave 'syrup paw prints' while homeowners insideA Nanaimo, B.C., couple has quite the story to tell after a mother bear and two cubs broke into their home and raided their kitchen last week.
-
Doctor, inmates testify during inquest into death of man at Regina Correctional CentreAn inmate and a forensic pathologist, along with nurses and corrections officers offered their testimonies on the second day of the public inquest into the death of Kalin Dean Holonics.
-
Dead woman's jewelry may hold key to identifying her, Victoria police sayPolice in Victoria have released images of a woman's jewelry in an effort to identify her after she was found dead following a fire in the city last month.
-
'Six years in waiting': Whisky flavoured by Fort McMurray Wildfire ready to drinkThe Beast, named for the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, is a limited-edition whisky flavoured by the fire. Available exclusively through auction, only 20 bottles are left and they're going for thousands of dollars.
-
Woman who cancelled Vancouver home purchase after learning foreign buyers tax applied must forfeit deposit, court rulesThe would-be buyer of a nearly $3 million home on Vancouver's west side, who backed out of the purchase after learning B.C.'s foreign buyers tax would apply to her, has been ordered to forfeit her deposit.
-
New temporary solution to Barrie's homeless crisis is nearly operationalA new temporary solution to Barrie's homelessness crisis is nearly operational, with 50 beds expected to be filled throughout the cold winter months.
-
Homes for homeless coming to Huron CountyConstruction is underway on a pair of triplexes in Goderich, Ont. that will house some of Huron County’s most vulnerable residents, as the need for rent geared to income housing increases.